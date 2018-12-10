Nexteer Automotive is giving back to dozens of children this holiday season.
Every student at Henry Doerr Head Start in Saginaw received a brand-new pair of shoes and socks.
“This is our 10th year. To date we have donated more than 2,700 pairs of shoes,” said Myiesha Smith, community relations specialist for Nexteer.
Smith said not only does it feel great to give back, but this location has an even more special meaning.
“Back 20-some odd years ago, I was a student here at Henry Doerr. So it feels great to come back and give back to those who go to my alma mater,” Smith said.
About 80 preschoolers tore through their gift bags and even put their new socks and shoes on.
It’s something Principal Janice Anderson said really makes a difference.
“The students are very excited ya know. They all have shoes, but another pair does not hurt,” Anderson said.
