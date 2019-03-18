Nexteer Automotive has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its achievement in Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership.
The company announced on March 18 that they were recognized for Nexteer’s Digital Trace Manufacturing.
“We are honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the second straight year for our commitment and leadership in manufacturing excellence,” Dennis Hoeg, Vice President, and North America Division President, Nexteer Automotive said. “This latest award demonstrates the impact that our Digital Trace Manufacturing effort is having on redefining global manufacturing processes, tools, and predictive analytics."
Nexteer’s Digital Trace Manufacturing uses the latest technologies and data analytics within one common, global architecture. Digital Trace Manufacturing gives Nexteer a more intimate understanding of its global operations at any given minute. Furthermore, any improvement in design or production made at one location can quickly be replicated globally.
In addition to Digital Trace Manufacturing, Nexteer created a virtual factory portal called 1Link to quickly and easily connect people and data on the factory floor. 1Link allows simple, mobile access to the plant documents that employees need to perform their jobs on the plant floor (such as instructions, control plans, prints, etc.). It also allows employees to view the latest released documents, training status of operators and previous revisions.
“We embarked on this innovative process to create a digital manufacturing solution to support global manufacturing engineering processes, Manufacturing 4.0 initiatives and manufacturing operations document control and accessibility. Ultimately, these new technologies are optimizing manufacturing processes, enhancing quality and improving product performance,” Hoeg said.
Nexteer will be recognized at the 15th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which is to be held on the last day of the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 10-12, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.
In 2018, Nexteer also received the Engineering and Production Technology Award from the National Association of Manufacturers (then Manufacturing Leadership Council).
