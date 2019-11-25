Amid rumors Nexteer Automotive laid off employees over the weekend, the company confirmed it had reduced its workforce.
“We are committed to our employees and the communities in which we work and raise our families. Therefore, we must secure Nexteer’s long-term sustainability, which includes two main efforts: Transforming our Saginaw Driveline business to improve efficiency and cost competitiveness and rightsizing operations to align with customer volumes and program needs,” Dennis Hoeg, Nexteer vice president and North America Division president, said in a statement to TV5.
The reduction was made to salary, hourly and contract positions, Hoeg said.
“We take this very seriously and respect the privacy of those recently separated from the company. We remain focused on our shared future by providing exceptional quality and technical support to our customers and by winning future business for our Saginaw site,” Hoeg said.
