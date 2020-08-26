Nexteer and UAW Local 699 has extended its previous labor contract as negotiations continue for a new one.
Dennis Hoeg, vice president and North American Division President with Nexteer Automotive, said Nexteer and the UAW continue to work through the final details of negotiations.
Hoeg said the company is committed to reaching an agreement with its UAW partners that builds a strong, sustainable future for the employees and Nexteer in Saginaw.
A date on when the company expects the negotiations to be complete was not provided.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
