Chippewa great and NFL all-pro Antonio Brown gifted the Central Michigan Football department with six new heated benches.
Brown donated six Dragon Seats heated benches, the only manufacture of heated football benches used by the National Football League.
The gift is valued at $105,000.
"With Coach McElwain taking over the program, I wanted to do something that would help the players perform at their best," Brown said. "These benches really help me stay loose and ready to perform no matter the conditions and I am excited to see how they help current and future Chippewas succeed. CMU will always be a special place for me and I am happy to be able to give back."
Brown played for the Chippewas from 2007-09, winning a pair of MAC Championships and earning All-MAC honors all three seasons.
He was also a part of the 2009 squad that went 12-2 and finished the season ranked 23rd in the nation, according to CMU’s Chippewa news.
He finished his CMU career with program-record 305 receptions for 3,199 yards and 22 touchdowns. Brown also had five returns for touchdowns during his career.
The benches will be branded in maroon and gold.
"I am so thankful for this gift from Antonio as it will have a tremendous impact on our program," Head Coach Jim McElwain said. "Being able to have a top-of-the-line product that is used by most NFL teams is a huge asset for us and will help our players perform at their best. It also means a lot for Antonio to invest in the success of our student-athletes and help them flourish just like he did during his time at CMU.
According to CMU, Brown has had a record-setting career with the Pittsburgh Steelers since joining the team in 2010. The wide receiver has earned first team All-Pro honors four times and has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times including this year. Brown has over 11,000 career receiving yards with 837 catches and 74 touchdowns.
"I want to thank Antonio for this generous gift," Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "Right after we announced Coach McElwain's hire, Antonio and his team reached out to see what they could do to help make our program better. I know this is a product that Antonio really values and helps him during games, so it was a natural choice when deciding on a project that will have the biggest impact on our student-athletes."
