The National Fire Protection Association is advising people to remove their Christmas trees as soon as possible.
According to the association, 31 percent of U. S. house fires that start with a Christmas tree happen in the month of January.
The NFPA is encouraging people to remove trees from their homes right after the holiday season.
A natural tree is more likely to dry out and ignite if it is kept out long after Christmas, the NFPA said.
“All Christmas trees can burn, but a dried-out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy said. “In a year where many people began decorating their homes earlier than usual, trees have been in homes longer than usual, presenting an increased fire risk as the days go by.”
According to the NFPA, 160 house fires began with Christmas trees between 2014 and 2018.
Those fires resulted in $10.3 million in property damage, 14 residents injured, and two deaths.
“While we know Christmas tree fires don’t occur very often compared to other types of home fires, deadly incidents involving multiple people, including young children, have been reported in recent years,” Carli said. “Our goal is to minimize the likelihood of these kinds of tragedies from happening.”
The NFPA recommends disposing of Christmas trees by using local recycling programs.
Trees should not be left outside or put in garages.
