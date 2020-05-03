With the sun beaming down on Mid-Michigan, plenty of people are headed to the water or the Riverfront Trail in Saginaw to enjoy the fresh air, and perhaps, catch some fish.
“I think fishing is a good stress reliever and thank goodness we’re able to do that,” said Steve who was out fishing.
For Robert, another fisherman, he shares the same sentiment. He spent the day scouting the river to see if he would get any bites.
“Trying to see what’s biting before I go get my fishing license and fishing pole,” said Robert.
For both of these fishermen, fishing is all about serenity.
“It’s my number one thing to do,” said Steve. “If I wasn’t fishing, I’d be insane.”
Fishing is good for anyone no matter the age. Navaeh is fishing with her mom, auntie and dog. She hoped to catch more than just one fish.
“We’re going to try and fish again,” said Navaeh. “I’m going to catch another one today.”
Living through a pandemic is hard, but it gets a bit easier when you have perfect spring weather to do what you love.
“Ain’t too much biting out here, you’ll probably get a few suckers, but still, just out here, it stimulates my mind you know,” said Robert.
If you aren’t convinced yet how fishing is good for the soul, Steve has these words.
“A bad day fishing is better than a good day of work,” said Steve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.