Hospital staff is trying to make these babies’ first Halloween a special one.
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Hurley Medical Center in Flint got in the holiday spirit with handmade costumes.
Little ones were dressed as sharks, dragons, princesses, superheroes and almost anything else you could imagine.
In a Facebook post Hurley Medical Center said, “It's their first Halloween and we don't want them to miss out.”
Hospital staff said they're always looking for people to make costumes for holidays like Christmas, Easter and Halloween.
You can email the volunteer coordinator if you're interested.
You can also donate to the Hurley NICU.
