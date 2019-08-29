It was a family reunion of a special kind in Grand Blanc on Thursday.
Staff from Hurley Hospital’s NICU got the chance to spend time with the families that were once under their care.
While their time there was stressful, many of the families who needed the NICU said the staff was patient and kind and as time passed, bonds began to form.
“They took really good care of them, they called us and told us what was going on with them. We were up there every day. We became like a family.”
“It's a really intimate relationship that you have with these families. You're there for months, weeks, whatever it is.”
And like any good family reunion, there was plenty of food, games and activities to keep kids entertained.
