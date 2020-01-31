PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A niece of Aretha Franklin said she's quitting as representative of the late singer's estate.
Sabrina Owens is pointing to a rift in the family since handwritten wills were discovered last year.
Owens says a fight is not what Franklin "would have wanted for" her surviving family.
Franklin died without a known will in August 2018. Owens says she became manager of the estate at the request of Franklin's four sons. But handwritten wills found last May have led to a family dispute over who should control the estate.
