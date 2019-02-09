The Tim Tebow Foundation and the Westside Church in Flushing teamed up to host their Night to Shine prom for anyone over the age of 14 with special needs.
“It’s awesome, the whole premise of the night is to let everyone know they’re special and they’re loved, cared for and they all go home tonight as king and queens of the prom. They get crowned later tonight,” said Ed Emmerling, the pastor of Westside Church.
More than 650 churches and more than 100,000 honored guests around the world celebrated Night to Shine proms.
