The Central Michigan District Health Department is reporting nine COVID-19 cases are associated with Central Michigan University.
The school said that faculty, staff, and students must self-isolate at home until they are fully recovered if they test positive.
The university also said that they will not send out a mass announcement every time someone tests positive, but rather will reach out to individuals who may have had contact with the person.
CMU is also asking students and staff to keep the identity of positive cases private if they are aware of someone infected with the virus.
The university is continuing its slow phase by phase process of inviting staff back to work on campus.
The Central Michigan District Health Department said there are 98 total COVID-19 cases, eight deaths, and 60 recoveries in Isabella County.
