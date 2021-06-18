Nine community colleges will receive grants to support students enrolled in Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect.
Five community colleges were awarded $150,000 to improve completion rates, and four schools received support to hire a completion coach.
"These grants are essential to helping us provide Michiganders the education they need to get better-paying, high-skill jobs,” said Governor Whitmer. “Advancing higher education has been a day one priority for my administration, and the MI Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs help us accomplish our long-term goal of 60 by 30—ensuring 60% of Michiganders have a post-secondary degree or skills training by 2030. As we emerge from the pandemic together and continue our economic comeback, we will stay laser-focused on helping people develop solid skills so they can find good jobs for great pay.”
The grants were awarded based on a competitive application process and will provide funding for grantees to implement and institutionalize new strategies.
More than 15,000 students are enrolled in the Futures for Frontliners program. The Reconnect program is also growing, with more than 73,000 applicants.
“We know that it can be tough to juggle life – many who are returning to their studies will have jobs, family obligations and bills to pay which can get in the way of receiving that degree or certificate,” said Susan Corbin, the acting director for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “At our current 49.1% credential attainment rate in the state, it will take more than just tuition assistance to get us to 60% by 2030. And that’s why our partnership with MCAN and the community colleges is so critical to offer an additional layer of support to help these students succeed.”
Below are the schools that will receive the grants, and the highlights of the program they plan to implement:
• Henry Ford College: First Year Experience
o Henry Ford College will develop, offer and require a one-credit hour structured course tailored to adult students that will help connect them to resources that foster their academic and career goals.
• Mott Community College: Corequisite Support
o Mott Community College will implement corequisite and intensive support models for delivering developmental education to ensure that adult students who need extra academic support are able to build momentum and succeed in college-level courses during their first year.
• Muskegon Community College: 360° Coaching
o Muskegon Community College will provide adults students with a designated coach to contact whenever issues arise in and outside of the classroom. The coach will also proactively survey students on their needs and connect them with targeted resources to help them succeed.
• Oakland Community College: Credit for Competency
o Oakland Community College will create a systematic process to award appropriate credits for adult students with prior learning, skills and experiences.
• Southwestern Michigan Community College: Career Exploration
o Southwestern Michigan College will create a Career Services Office and hire a dedicated career coach who will identify local, in-demand careers for adult students. This specialist will empower Reconnect students to make informed decisions about the programs of study and credentials that lead to jobs that pay a living wage.
The schools that will receive money for completion coaching are Lake Michigan College, Monroe County Community College, Montcalm Community College and St. Clair County Community College.
The state encourages students who have applied for the Reconnect program to take the next step in the process and complete their application for FAFSA. Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan public community colleges and are available to students already enrolled in community college.
To be eligible for the scholarship, you must:
• Be at least 25 years old when you apply
• Have lived in Michigan for a year or more
• Have a high school diploma or equivalent
• Have not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelor's)
Visit Michigan.gov/Reconnect to learn more.
