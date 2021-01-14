Nine Michigan officials have been charged in the Flint water crisis investigation.
Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced 12 months of grand jury proceedings for the nine defendants who have a total of 42 counts related to the water crisis.
The following defendants were charged by Hammoud and Worthy as part of the criminal investigation:
“When an entire city is victimized by the negligence and indifference of those in power, it deserves an uncompromising investigation that holds to account anyone who is criminally culpable. That is what all residents in this state are entitled to, regardless of their ZIP code. And that is what this prosecution team did. Our approach was simple—where we believed the evidence would prove a criminal charge, we sought and obtained indictments for those crimes,” Hammoud said. “We must remember that the Flint Water Crisis is not some relic of the past. At this very moment, the people of Flint continue to suffer from the categorical failure of public officials at all levels of government, who trampled upon their trust, and evaded accountability for far too long. We understand that our work is not done and although the criminal justice system alone cannot remedy all the suffering that every person endured, we took our part seriously. We hope others will do the same to ensure this never, ever happens again.”
All defendants turned themselves in and were arraigned before Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly for the 7th Circuit Court and Chief Judge Christopher Odette for the 67th District Court.
Rick Snyder is due back in court on Jan. 19.
Genesee County Judge David Newblatt was appointed as a one-man grand jury to investigate crimes related to the crisis.
Indictments were issued after the grand juror evaluated the evidence that was presented.
“This case has nothing to do with partisanship. It has to do with human decency, resurrecting the complete abandonment of the people of Flint, and finally, finally, holding people accountable for the unspeakable alleged atrocities that harmed this city for years,” Worthy said. “Pure and simple this case is about justice, truth, accountability, poisoned children, lost lives, shattered families that are still not whole, and simply giving a damn about all of humanity.”
“Solicitor General Hammoud and Prosecutor Worthy’s track records demonstrate their commitment to public service as experienced prosecutors, which is why I appointed them to lead the criminal investigation in the Flint water crisis,” Nessel said. “I trust today’s announcement reflects their professional responsibilities and ethical obligations as the prosecuting authorities in this matter, and that their decisions are based solely on the facts, the law and the evidence.”
