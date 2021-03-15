The state is reporting 58 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and nine of them are in mid-Michigan.
In Bay County, Handy Middle School reported 17 cases and John Glenn High School reported two cases in students and staff.
In Huron County, Harbor Beach Preschool reported two cases, Caseville Community Schools reported six cases, and Harbor Beach Schools reported seven cases in both students and staff.
Northwood University in Midland County reported six cases among their staff.
In Shiawassee County, Emerson Elementary reported two cases and Morrice High School reported three cases in both students and staff.
In Tuscola County, Reese Elementary reported two cases among staff.
Another 49 schools across Michigan have reported outbreaks. Go to the state of Michigan site for the entire list.
