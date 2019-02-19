New Jersey is one of the newest cities in the US to consider banning plastic from the state.
The state is considering whether to adopt the strictest plastic ban in the nation.
Jeff Tittel, with the Sierra Club of New Jersey, supports the bill proposing the strict plastic ban.
He said it would outlaw non-recyclable plastic shopping bags, plastic straws, and Styrofoam food containers.
“We are also seeing plastic here in NJ in our drinking water where we are finding in our major water supply rivers, micro-plastics,” Tittel said.
In 2018, more than 30 bills were introduced in nine states to reduce disposable plastics.
The United Nations Environmental Agency estimates each year nearly 9-million tons of plastic enter the worlds ocean, killing countless animals.
Dennis Hart, with the Chemical Council of New Jersey, represents some of the world’s biggest plastic manufactures and argues that paper creates pollution too and is less efficient.
“The real issue with these products, whether it’s a plastic bag, a straw, is littering,” Hart said. “In the long term, it’s more harm to the environment to offer customers cardboard food containers, versus a polystyrene food container.”
A grocery store in Hoboken, NJ, has already stopped using plastic bags, instead of offering paper or plastic, they offer brown paper bags or reusable bags.
“I think it’s about time that we have caught up to the rest of the world,” Antonio Gray, local shopper said.
