Attorney say four female professors who accused Northern Michigan University of discrimination based on gender have settled a lawsuit for $1.46 million.
The women said men were being paid more for teaching the same classes and were given preferences in choosing classes.
They said they were retaliated against after they complained.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Claudia Hart, Carol Steinhaus, Karin Stulz and Margaret Vroman.
In a March court filing, lawyers for NMU denied any discrimination and said "neutral factors" were used in setting pay.
The university said the settlement isn't an admission of liability.
