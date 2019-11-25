Due to flooding and rising water levels on the Great Lakes, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that Muskegon State Park’s Channel Campground won’t be open for advanced reservations during the 2020 camping season.
But if the flooding subsides in the spring, and the campground area is deemed safe, it will be opened to walk-in campers on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Unfortunately, flooding will continue to have a negative effect on our park's infrastructure," said Gregory Sherburn, Muskegon State Park supervisor. "Public health and safety are our top priority, and we'll open the campground back up as soon as it's safe to do so. We appreciate everyone's patience."
Once the effects of flooding have subsided, the DNR will post a notification here.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has forecast the Great Lakes to rise to water levels even higher in 2020 than in the past year.
