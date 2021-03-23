Residents can get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus for free without an appointment on Friday.
The Hamilton Community Health Network is offering the free vaccine to anyone in the community who needs it at the Hamilton-Flint location, 812 Root St. in Flint, on March 26. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is a walk-up/drive-through event.
“As cases in Michigan spike, Hamilton Community Health Network is committed to alleviating barriers for those needing a COVID19 vaccination so that all in the community who needs a COVID19 shot can have one,” the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.