Grand Blanc Community Schools announced students and parents will not be able to bring bags or purses to high school football games.
The school district said if a fan has a medical need, they can bring it to the security’s attention at the gate.
If there is no exceptional reason or circumstance, attendees with bags or purses will be asked to return them to their vehicle.
