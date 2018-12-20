Authorities in mid-Michigan still are unsure of how a 33-year-old man whose decomposing body was found in a sewer line died.
The Lansing State Journal reports that a second autopsy has not provided answers in the death of Danny Lee Tamez.
Lansing police spokesman Bob Merritt says the case remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death as undetermined and the manner of death indeterminate.
Tamez' body was found Aug. 21 about a half-mile (0.8-kilometers) from the Grand River during a routine check of the sewer system. The Lansing man was reported missing after police asked the public's help in identifying the remains.
