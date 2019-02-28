Officials say no charges are expected after a black doll was found hanging from a shower rod inside an Eastern Michigan University dorm.
The Ypsilanti school says in a statement its police department submitted a report on the investigation to the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office and included a request for an ethnic intimidation charge, but prosecutors this week declined the request.
The prosecutor's office says it determined the alleged actions didn't meet the legal requirements for an ethnic intimidation charge.
The university has said a resident adviser in Best Hall found the doll Feb. 11 in a bathroom shared by suite mates and a guest of one of the suite mates told investigators it was placed there as a "prank." The school says university police "took the case very seriously" and dedicated "extensive resources" to the investigation.
