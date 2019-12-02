No children were hurt after a school bus was hit broadside by a truck.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety was called to North Union Street and State Street at around 7:51 a.m. for an accident.
Investigators said there were six children and a driver on the Bay City Public School bus that was turning northbound on to State Street from N. Union at the time of the incident. Officials said the truck was southbound on State Street but was unable to stop and slid into the intersection, hitting the bus broadside.
The children and bus driver weren’t hurt. The driver of the pickup truck had a minor injury.
The public safety department is asking that all drivers use caution when driving in wintery weather.
