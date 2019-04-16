A prosecutor is urging jurors to convict a former Michigan State Police trooper of second-degree murder in the death of a Detroit teen, saying there wasn't a "lick of common sense" in firing a Taser at a boy riding an all-terrain vehicle.
Damon Grimes crashed the ATV and died. Mark Bessner is on trial for a second time after the first trial last fall ended without a unanimous verdict .
The trial moved to closing arguments Tuesday after Bessner declined to tell his version of what happened in 2017 on a Detroit street. It was a major shift in strategy: He offered emotional testimony at the first trial, telling jurors that he believed the 15-year-old had a gun. Grimes didn't have a weapon.
Defense attorney Richard Convertino says the ATV was in poor condition and Bessner feared for his safety.
