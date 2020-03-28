The Saginaw County Jail is making strides to keep inmates safe during COVID-19, according to Sheriff William Federspiel.
Federspiel told TV5 that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jail.
He said the jail has a medical team that consistently screens inmates to make sure they are healthy.
Federspiel said that the new jail should be ready for inmates in the near future.
The new facility will give each inmate their own cell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.