Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers who are struggling to find consensus on better funding Michigan's roads are bracing for an intense final month of deliberations before the deadline to pass a budget.
Talks continue between the Democratic governor and Republican legislative leaders. But with legislators returning from their summer break, there is considerable uncertainty over the path forward -- including exactly how much more they may agree to spend, how to go about raising it and how the money would be distributed across the state.
Though tax increases, fund shifts and pension-related refinancing moves are under consideration, the sides do not appear close to a resolution nearly six months after Whitmer's proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase to "fix the damn roads" quickly flamed out.
