No-cost COVID-19 testing will be offered at four sites across the state on Friday, June 19.
The drive-thru sites will only be open on June 19. They are located in Alpena, Baraga, West Branch, and Tawas.
“As Michigan works to contain the spread of COVID-19 and lower the risk of a second wave, I encourage anyone near these testing sites with a need for testing, to get tested,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I appreciate the hard work of these professionals from the Michigan National Guard, Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan State Police to make this testing accessible, safe, and easy.”
The Michigan National Guard is partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police State Emergency Operations Center, and local health departments.
The testing locations are listed below:
Alpena County
Besser Elementary School
375 Wilson St.
Alpena, MI 49707
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Baraga County
Niiwin Akeaa Center
111 Beartown Road
Baraga, MI 49908
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ogemaw County
Surline Middle School
147 State Street
West Branch, MI 48661
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tawas County
Tawas High School
245 West M-55
Tawas City, MI 48763
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
