Police did not find credible evidence after a bomb threat was reported at the Best Buy on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Police received the report at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 22.
The store was evacuated and a K9 unit was called in to sweep the area.
Officers cleared the scene at 6 p.m.
Michigan State Police and Flint Township Police responded to the report.
