A couple in the Upper Peninsula still hasn't reached a deal about how to resolve a water bill worth nearly $19,000.
A broken pipe in the crawl space leaked about 1 million gallons over two months. A tenant at the rental property in Ishpeming apparently didn't notice it.
The Mining Journal reports that owner Ashley Cody appeared at a city council meeting last week and said she's "ready for this to be over."
The council is trying to come up with a policy to deal with catastrophic water losses. Cody and her husband, Matt, aren't expected to pay the enormous bill, but a compromise still hasn't been reached.
Council member Pat Scanlon says he's willing to help broker a deal. He suggests something under $2,500 paid over a year with no interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.