Chesaning Township Supervisor Robert Corrin said no decisions were made at Thursday night’s meeting if the township will host recreational marijuana facilities.
This issue now goes on to the planning commission for writing an ordinance which could be ready for a planning meeting on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
A public hearing will be held on the ordinance followed by a vote. A date has not been given on that hearing yet.
Supervisor Corrin said the commission is in favor of opposing the sale of recreational marijuana because of a township survey.
From the survey, a majority of residents say they are opposed to medical marijuana.
Most Chesaning Township residents voted against proposal one in the November election.
>>Read more: Chesaning residents say medical marijuana facility releasing odor violating village ordinance<<
The village of Chesaning plans to have medical marijuana shops.
The village has issued 28 licenses for marijuana facilities including two medical marijuana provisioning centers, two for transporting, 12 for growing operations, and 12 for processing.
The ordinance allows a maximum of two medical marijuana retail stores.
The 28 licenses have been approved at the village level, but need to be approved by the state.
Recreational marijuana sales have not been approved in the village.
The village can not issue any more licenses until July 1 due to a moratorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.