No Bay County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were injured after one of their patrol vehicles were hit by another vehicle.
On the early morning of Dec. 21, deputies were at an accident on US-10 when one of their patrol vehicles was hit from behind.
At the time of the crash the patrol vehicle had all of the emergency lights activated. The deputy’s vehicle was in the slow lane blocking traffic from running into the original crash.
There was no one in the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and is suspected to have been under the influence according to the Bay County sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is reminding all residents to slow down and move out of the way when emergency vehicles with lights activated are on the roadway. This crash is being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.