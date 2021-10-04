Police found no evidence of a shooting after authorities received a call about gunshots at the University of Michigan-Flint.
At 9:38 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, an individual called the university’s public safety department stating they believed they heard gunshots outside of the William S. White Building.
Police from the university, as well as officers from nearby agencies, were sent to the area. As a precaution, UM-Flint immediately issued a lockdown.
Responding officers determined there was no threat and did not find any evidence of a shooting in the area.
No injuries were reported, and the lockdown was lifted at 9:50 a.m.
"The faculty, staff, and student response to today's incident was appropriate, and is reflective of our campus culture of preparedness," University of Michigan - Flint Department of Public Safety Chief Ray Hall said.
