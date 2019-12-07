Michigan officials say no excessive radiation was detected in tests at an industrial site where construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River.
Staffers with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy took radiological measurements Friday and sampled river water at the Detroit Bulk Storage property in southwest Detroit.
The release of crushed limestone happened Nov. 26 when part of a seawall collapsed. Officials say the spill isn't expected to pose any danger to drinking water quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.