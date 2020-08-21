Ford Field will be nearly empty for the first two home games of the 2020 season.
The team announced on Aug. 21 fans will not be allowed at the first two home games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those two games are against the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.
The Lions' third home game is Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," Lions Team President Rod Wood said. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium."
"Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."
The Lions plan to offer season ticket members the option to purchase a single three-game plan for the team's remaining six home games. The following two packages will be available Sept. 14 through Sept. 18:
- Blue Package – Washington (11/15), Houston (11/26), Minnesota (1/3)
- Silver Package – Indianapolis (11/1), Green Bay (12/13), Tampa Bay (12/27)
When fans are allowed to return to Ford Field, they will be required to wear face coverings at all times. All tickets will be mobile, and designated gates and entry times will be assigned.
The organization invested in the following infrastructure upgrades to ensure the safest possible guest experience:
- New air filtration system
- More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom
- Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium
- Points of sale have been adapted to process cashless transactions
- Electrostatic sprayers that enable a quick and effective disinfecting process
- Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged
