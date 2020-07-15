Scary news for Halloween lovers, some haunted houses are canceling the season.
St. Charles Haunted House said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Charles Haunted House Association made the decision to postpone the 35th Haunt Season until October 2021.
In a post on social media, officials said the move was made to keep the health and safety of the volunteers, patrons, and community the highest priority.
They ended the post by saying, “Stay safe, stay scared, and we will see you in 2021”.
