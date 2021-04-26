Crews responded to a fire truck that caught fire on US-127 in Gratiot County.
Gratiot County Central Dispatch received a call about the vehicle fire about 7:20 a.m. on Monday, April 26.
Crews from the Ashley Fire Department were sent to northbound US-127, near Wilson Road. When they arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze, they learned the fire started inside the engine compartment of the Eaton Rapids fire truck.
No injuries were reported from this incident. At this time, it’s unknown what started the fire. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
