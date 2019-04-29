Homeowners in Essexville escaped a house fire unharmed.
On Sunday, April 28 at 2:53 p.m., the Essexville Public Safety Department was sent to the structure fire at 606 Oak St.
The department said there were no injuries reported from the blaze.
Essexville was assisted by Bay City Department of Public Safety and Hampton Township Public Safety.
Crews cleared the scene at 5:47 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.