Two people in a privately owned aircraft experienced a hard landing Saturday morning around 9:15 a.m. at Flint Bishop Airport according to an airport spokesperson.
A pilot and the pilot’s father were in a piper aircraft Saturday morning leaving Flint Bishop Airport. After takeoff, the plane was 15 feet in the air when the engine started sputtering.
The pilot, turned around, put out their landing gear, and reached the ground safely. There were no injuries reported and all commercial flights will run as scheduled.
A spokesperson said the pilot believes he forgot to switch fuel tanks.
