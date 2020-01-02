Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash in Midland County.
Troopers on the scene tell TV5 a vehicle was northbound on M-47 toward the US-10 ramp when it missed the curve.
The vehicle went over the embankment and into a ditch.
MSP said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and remains uninjured.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene as well.
