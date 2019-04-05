Police at Eastern Michigan University are investigating shots that were fired overnight in a parking lot.
Police say someone fired many shots in the air early Friday. Many people were dancing in the parking lot after cars pulled in near the Fletcher Building.
Spokesman Geoff Larcom tells The Ann Arbor News that no injuries were reported. Shell casings were recovered.
Anyone with information can call police at (734) 487-1222.
