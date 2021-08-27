There were no reported injuries after a juvenile student on a school bus pulled a knife on another juvenile on Friday according to Mt. Pleasant police.
On Friday, Aug. 27, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a Mt. Pleasant school bus incident involving two boys. One boy pulled a pocketknife on the other, according to Mt. Pleasant police.
The driver of the bus intervened, and police were able to locate the student with the knife quickly after he ran from the incident.
Both of the students have been turned over to their parents and police are investigating what happened before the incident. When the investigation is complete, the results will be given to the prosecutor’s office.
