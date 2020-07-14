No one was hurt after fire broke out at a garage and home in Sanilac County last night.
The Marlette Police Department said several fire departments were called to the 3100 block of Wilson Street in Marlette at around 10:30 p.m. on July 13.
No other details were immediately released.
