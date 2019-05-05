Fire crews battled flames at an American Best Value Inn in Petoskey.
Officials said it happened Friday, May 3 at about 5 p.m.
About 50% of the fire was contained at 9 p.m., officials said.
Fire crews said there were no injuries reported from the incident.
Investigators are still determining what started the blaze.
Four fire departments responded to the structure fire.
