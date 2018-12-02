Multiple crews responded to a blaze on Saginaw’s West Side.
According to firefighters, the house at 2746 N. Michigan caught fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.
No injuries were reported. The house was empty when the blaze started.
Investigators say the fire started towards the back of the house.
The cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.