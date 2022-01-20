All three residents escaped without any injuries in a Bridgeport house fire on Wednesday.
The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night about 11:30 p.m. on Fischer Drive. The first engine found heavy fire near the back of the home going into the attic and roof.
Spaulding and Frankenmuth fire were requested for additional support. Three residents were home at the time of the fire and all escaped uninjured, according to the fire department.
None of the firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.