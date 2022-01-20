GENERIC: fire

All three residents escaped without any injuries in a Bridgeport house fire on Wednesday.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night about 11:30 p.m. on Fischer Drive. The first engine found heavy fire near the back of the home going into the attic and roof.

Spaulding and Frankenmuth fire were requested for additional support. Three residents were home at the time of the fire and all escaped uninjured, according to the fire department.

None of the firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

