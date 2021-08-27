A 19-year-old Hampton Township man is under arrest, accused of hitting four houses with gunfire in a drive-by shooting this morning in Bay City.
The Bay City Dept. of Public Safety says that at 8:30 a.m., officers responded to shooting on North Madison near 17tth St. Witnesses said the suspect shot multiple times out of the driver side window and left the scene.
Four homes were damaged. Officers were able to locate the suspects' vehicle parked at a home on West Ridge Road near North Scheurmann in narby Hampton Township.
Officers remained on the scene for multiple hours. They say that around 4:20 p.m., the suspect surrendered without incident.
Officers executed a search warrant and seized a handgun along with other evidence. The 19-year-old Hampton Township remains jailed in Bay County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.