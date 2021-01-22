Firefighters contained a kitchen fire that broke out at a Midland home.
Crews were sent to 2932 Dartmouth at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 for the fire, and an occupant was refusing to leave the home.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke from the home and one person was outside.
Midland firefighters entered the home evacuated the homeowner who was fighting the kitchen fire.
The Midland Fire Department said a cooking fire extended upward to the microwave and cabinets above the stove.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire and the blaze did not go beyond the kitchen.
However, there was smoke damage throughout the home and both occupants of the home were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The homeowners are insured and there were no injuries reported from this incident.
