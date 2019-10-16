No injuries were reported after a Montrose Community School bus ended up in a ditch.
Superintendent Linden Moore said it happened Tuesday morning, Oct. 15 when the driver tried to make a Y turn and backed up into a ditch.
The students did not sustain any injuries and exited the bus, Moore said.
A new school bus was sent to pick up the students.
Parents of the students involved in the incident were notified.
