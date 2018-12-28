No injuries were reported after a house fire in the 600 block of Davenport Road in Saginaw.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 8:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28.
A passerby exiting I-675 called 911 about the fire.
The battalion chief said there is damage between the kitchen and living room.
Firefighters are investigating what started the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.