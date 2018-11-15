A school bus caught fire with several children still on board Thursday afternoon.
The bus was able to pull off the road into the parking lot of the Mundy Township Meijer store on Hill Road.
The children were taken inside the store to keep warm as they waited for another bus to arrive.
The fire was considered minor and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
